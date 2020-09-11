TOFT Cricket Club has gone into lockdown after one of its players returned a positive Covid-19 test.
The club have confirmed all facilities are closed until further notice while all of this weekend's games at both senior and junior level as well as All Stars and junior coaching have been cancelled.
A senior player who played for the first XI on Saturday and attended training on Tuesday has tested positive in the past 24 hours and thus all other first-team players who played in that game – plus all who were in the club bar on Saturday evening and at training – are urged to self-isolate for 14 days.
If symptoms develop during that time, a test should be arranged.
The club say they are currently taking advice from the Cheshire Cricket League and health officials and will review the situation once test results are known.